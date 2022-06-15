Presidential Elections 2022: Opposition to field common candidate, Sharad Pawar not in race

Mamata's opposition meet: Who are attending, who are not?

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 15: The key Opposition meeting called by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has adopted a resolution to field a common candidate in the forthcoming Presidential election.

"Opposition leaders adopted a resolution to field a common candidate in the forthcoming Presidential poll. A candidate who can truly serve as custodian of the Constitution and stop Modi govt from doing further damage to Indian democracy and India's social fabric," said Sudheendra Kulkarni.

"Several parties were here today. We've decided we will choose only one consensus candidate. Everybody will give this candidate our support. We will consult with others. This is a good beginning. We sat together after several months, and we will do it again," said Mamata Banerjee.

"In today's Opposition meeting, all parties proposed the name of Sharad Pawar for Presidential poll, but he said he cannot take this up now due to his health. All parties requested him to reconsider his decision," said Binoy Viswam, CPI after the meet.

Leaders of 17 parties TMC, Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPIML, RSP, Shiv Sena, NCP, RJD, SP, National Conference, PDP, JD(S), DMK, RLD, IUML and JMM - are participating in the Opposition leaders' meeting called by Mamata Banerjee ahead of Presidential election.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not attend the Opposition parties' meeting called by West Bengal CM & TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi, today. AAP will consider the issue only after the candidate for the upcoming Presidential election is declared, sources informed ANI.

In a statement, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) confirmed that it will be represented by Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to skip the meeting as it is being attended by Congress. After a five-hour meeting with the senior party members, he took the decision to maintain equidistant from Congress and the BJP.

The election to choose the next President of India will be held on July 18 and the results will be announced on July 21.