Mamata Banerjee govt to challenge HC order before division bench tomorrow

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Dec 20: The West Bengal government is likely to challenge the Calcultta High Court's order that allowed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to hold rath yatra rallies in the state.

BJP national president Amit Shah was to flag off three chariots from different parts of West Bengal. These chariots were to travel in West Bengal's 42 parliamentary constituencies in one-and-a-half months before ending in Kolkata, where PM Narendra Modi was to address a rally.

The saffron party had earlier moved the court with the plea after the state government denied it permission to hold the same. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congresshad denied permission on the ground that it may lead disturbance of communal harmony.

The high court on Thursday morning instructed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration to ensure there's no breach of law and order, and imposed conditions for the yatra. It said the procession shouldn't impede traffic, and that the petitioner (the BJP) would be responsible for any wrongful damage to public property.

Welcoming the court's order, BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya was quoted by ANI as saying, "We welcome this decision and we had trust on judiciary that we'll get justice.This decision is a slap on the face of tyranny. We haven't decided anything but I can assure that PM and party chief will join the yatra".