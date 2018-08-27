  • search

Malegaon blasts: Colonel Purohit moves SC seeking SIT probe into alleged torture in custody

    New Delhi, Aug 27: Lt Col Prasad Purohit, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case has filed a plea before the Supreme Court seeking SIT probe in the matter of his "abduction and torture" by ATS in 2008.

    File photo of Lt Col Prasad Purohit
    File photo of Lt Col Prasad Purohit

    Purohit had in a 24-page letter to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) alleged that he was tortured in the custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

    It may be noted that Purohit has been, since 2014, claiming that the confessions had been made under pressure created by the ATS. He has urged that the matter needs to be looked into under a court-monitored SIT so that 'he could get justice'.

    Last year, the Supreme Court granted bail to Purohit in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

    Lt Colonel Purohit is accused of floating Abhinav Bharat, a right wing Hindu organization for collecting funds to procure arms and explosives and also organising meetings where the Malegaon attack was planned.

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 16:05 [IST]
