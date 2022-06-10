Malayalam actor Mohanlal to face trial in ivory possession case

Kochi, Jun 10: With the trial court on Thursday dismissing the Kerala government's plea to withdraw the prosecution proceedings against Malayalam actor Mohanlal in connection with the wildlife crime case booked against him for the illegal possession of two pairs of ivory, the actor will now have to face a trial.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 3, Perumbavoor, dismissed the plea by rejecting the state government's argument, news agency ANI reported. In the plea, the government contended that proceeding with the case would be a futile exercise and a waste of the "precious time of the court".

The income tax department had recovered illegal ivory during a raid at the actor's residence in 2012 after which a case was registered by the forest department.

