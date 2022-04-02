How OTT filmmakers like Suravi Patnaik are driving the game away from Bollywood

Amiee Misobbah slaying the elegant bride look in her latest music video with veteran Padmini Kolhapure

Your music will live on forever: Fans pay tribute to Bappi Lahiri, the Disco King of Bollywood

Why Bappi Lahiri was obsessed with gold? No, its not the money

Malaika Arora injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Apr 02: Actor-model Malaika Arora sustained minor injuries after her SUV met with an accident near Khopoli on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon. She has been admitted to a hospital here and kept under observation.

"Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine & she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night & will be discharged in the morning tomorrow," Apollo Hospital stated in a statement.

The incident took place around 4.45 pm near a food-mall when Arora was returning to Mumbai from Pune.

A bus and two cars collided and one of them hit Arora's SUV, he said.

The actor was travelling with her driver and bodyguard.

An MNS leader who was travelling in the same direction took her to Mumbai in his car, the official added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 23:36 [IST]