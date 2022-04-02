YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Malaika Arora injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Apr 02: Actor-model Malaika Arora sustained minor injuries after her SUV met with an accident near Khopoli on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon. She has been admitted to a hospital here and kept under observation.

    Representational Image

    "Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine & she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night & will be discharged in the morning tomorrow," Apollo Hospital stated in a statement.

    The incident took place around 4.45 pm near a food-mall when Arora was returning to Mumbai from Pune.

    A bus and two cars collided and one of them hit Arora's SUV, he said.

    The actor was travelling with her driver and bodyguard.

    An MNS leader who was travelling in the same direction took her to Mumbai in his car, the official added.

    More BOLLYWOOD News  

    Read more about:

    bollywood accident

    Story first published: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 23:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X