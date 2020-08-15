YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Independence Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Make in India and also Make for the World: Prime Minister Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India must become self-reliant and use its vast natural resources to produce for the domestic as well as the global market.

    Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, PM Modi said in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians have pledged to build a 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

    Make in India and also Make for the World: Prime Minister Modi

    "I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal," he said.

    The Prime Minister said the country received record foreign direct investments during the last fiscal and even during the coronavirus pandemic, big global companies are looking towards India.

    Also Read:

    He said the FDI growth was recorded at 18 per cent last fiscal.

    PM Modi reiterated the 'Vocal for Local' call and said that India should strive for meeting the needs of the world as well.

    In his speech, the PM also wondered how long the country would continue to export raw materials and import finished products.

    He said India has vast natural resources and need of the hour was value addition.

    "Now we have to move ahead with the mantra of 'make for the world' along with Make in India," he said.

    He further said that 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' does not mean only reducing dependence on imports, but strengthening India's capacity, creativity and skills.

    Addressing the nation on Independence Day for the seventh time in a row from Red Fort, he said there are numerous challenges in becoming self-reliant, but there are millions of solutions as well.

    "India has always believed that the entire world is one family. While we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process and our journey," PM Modi said.

    Citing an example of what India can do, he said before the Covid-19 pandemic, the country was not making N-95 masks, PPE and ventilators, but now it is in a position to export such items.

    More INDEPENDENCE DAY News

    Read more about:

    independence day make in india narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 10:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue