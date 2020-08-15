The world saw what our soldiers did at Ladakh: PM Modi

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 15: The entire world saw what India is capable of in Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address at the Red Fort today.

    Every inch of land from the Line of Control to the Line of Actual Control will be protected the PM also said, without making a reference to any country. Our Army has paid back everyone in their own coin, the PM also added.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    What our brave soldiers can do, the entire world has seen at Ladakh, the PM said. Be it an aggressor or a terrorist, India has fought and will continue fighting them, PM Modi further added.

    Independence Day 2020: India has the willpower to lead the world, says PM Modi

    From the LoC to the LaC, whoever has tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our brave soldiers responded to it in the same coin, the PM also said.

    Today, a neighbour is not just the one we share a border with, but also those with whom our heart stays connected and there is harmony in relations. I am happy that India has strengthened its relations with all countries in the extended neighbourhood, the PM further added.

    The PM also spoke about India's victory of a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He said that out of the 192 countries, 184 backed India. This is because India is strong and secure, the PM also said.

