Delimitation exercise underway at J&K announces PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech highlighted on the journey of development at Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

He said that the one year is the year of rights received by the women and Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is also the year of a life of dignity for the refugees of Jammu and Kashmir, the PM further added.

He further stated that the delimitation exercise is being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir.

The world saw what our soldiers did at Ladakh: PM Modi

The country is committed for the completion of this work so that elections are held and the peoples' representatives are elected there.

On Ladakh being made a Union Territory, the PM said that a long pending dream of the people of the region has been fulfilled. This will pave the way for development of the region and we are fully committed towards it, the PM also said.