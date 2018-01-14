Makar Sankranti and the ‘miracle' at Gavi Gangadhareshwara temple

Makar Sankranti marks the first day when the sun enters into the zodiac sign of Capricorn and the start of longer days. The festival of Makar Sankranti marks the entry of the sun into the zodiac sign of Makar, or Capricorn. The festival is known by many other names-Pongal, Bihu, Maghi, Maghe Sankranti-in different parts of India.

Thousands of people throng Gavi Gangadhareshwara temple in Bengaluru to witness a unique phenomenon on Makar Sankranti. On this day in the evening, sunlight passes through an arc between the horns of Nandi and falls directly on the linga inside the cave, illuminating the main idol. The sunrays fall on the Sivalinga for one hour as it passes between the horns of the Nandi.

Built in a natural cave in Gavipuram, the temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and cut into a monolithic stone. The courtyard of the temple contains several monolithic sculptures.

This phenomenon is a proof of the technical excellence of the ancient architects. This phenomenon is also broadcasted live on several TV channels.

The temple is famous for its mysterious stone discs in the forecourt and the exact planning allowing the sun to shine on shrine in certain time of the year. It was built in the 16th-century by Kempe Gowda I, the founder of the city.

