Makar Sankranti/ Pongal 2018: Muhurtham and significance

Thai Pongal, the second day of the four days festivity is also celebrated as Makar Sankranti on January 14th. In North Indian states when people take a holy dip in river Ganges. The day before Thai Pongal is known as Bogi Pandigai. On this day people clean their homes and light bonfire to discard unused items. In Punjab, the same day is celebrated as Lohri by Sikh community.

Traditionally Tamil Gowri Panchangam is used for checking auspicious time to start new work. Due to its simplicity, Gowri Panchangam can be used for any muhurtham.

All Gowri Panchangam timings, including Nalla Neram, are based on Gowri Panchangam table published in respected Pambu Panchangam in Tamil Nadu. The time between sunrise and sunset is called day Gowri Panchangam. There are five good Gowri Panchangam Amirdha, Dhanam, Uthi, Laabam and Sugam, to start auspicious work. Three bad Gowri Panchangam, Rogam, Soram and Visham, should be avoided.

Tamil Gowri Panchangam

07:19 - 08:37 Uthi

08:37 - 09:55 Amirdha

09:55 - 11:13 Rogam

11:13 - 12:30 Laabam

12:30 - 13:48 Dhanam

13:48 - 15:06 Sugam

15:06 - 16:23 Soram

16:23 - 17:41 Visham

Pongal pots in the making A potter engaged in making pots ahead of the harvest festival 'Pongal' near Chennai on Tuesday. Paddy harvest Workers engaged in reaping paddy at a farm ahead of harvest festival 'Pongal' near Chennai on Tuesday. Celebrating Pongal at college premises College students celebrating Pongal at their college premises in Chennai on Tuesday. Kanum Pongal People gathered at Marina beach on the occation of "Kanum Pongal" in Chennai on Monday. Pongal celebration in Kozhikode Woman celebrate ‘Pongal' at Narakath temple in Kozhikode on Sunday. Muhurat Courtesy: drikpanchang.com

