  • search

Court of Inquiry orders disciplinary action against Major Gogoi

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 27: An Army court on Monday ordered disciplinary action against Major Leetul Gogoi who was detained by police in a Srinagar hotel after he was seen with a local woman in May.

    Major Leetul Gogoi
    Major Leetul Gogoi

    A court of inquiry has found him accountable for "fraternising with locals [in violation of] instructions to the contrary" and "being away from the place of duty while in operational area."

    Gogoi was detained by police in May following an altercation when he was allegedly trying to enter a Srinagar hotel with an 18-year-old woman.

    The officer, who was at the centre of the human shield row after his decision to tie a civilian to the bonnet of his vehicle in Kashmir last year, will now face summary of evidence before court martial proceedings are initiated against him, the reports said.

    The CoI has held him accountable for "fraternising" with a local in spite of instructions to the contrary and "being away from the place of duty while in operational area", they said.

    The CoI had submitted its findings to the convening authority earlier this month following which further proceedings have been initiated, the sources said.

    The Army had ordered the CoI following the May 23 incident.

    Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat had said in Pahalgam that exemplary punishment would be given to Gogoi if he was found guilty of "any offence".

    Gogoi had hit the headlines last year after he tied a man to a jeep in Kashmir purportedly as a shield against stone pelters during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on April 9.

    Rawat had supported the young officer's action and honoured him with the Army chief's 'Commendation Card' for his 'sustained efforts' in counter-insurgency operations.

    Read more about:

    major leetul gogoi indian army

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue