Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari shot dead in Lucknow

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Oct 18: Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari has been critically injured after being shot at in his office by unidentified assailants in a broad daylight in in the Naka area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The incident happened when the attackers barged into Tiwari's office of Hindu Samaj Party on the pretext of handing over a gift. As soon as they walked in, the attackers opened fire on the Hindu Mahasabha leader and fled from the scene.

He was rushed to King George's Medical University Trauma Centre where he succumbs to injuries. The doctors said that his throat had been slit with a sharp weapon. Police have stated that one of the murderers was wearing saffron clothes.

Tiwari had served as the president of the right-wing group. He was in news recently for giving a controversial remark involving Prophet Muhammad. He was arrested by the then Akhilesh Yadav government for his remarks against Prophet Mohammad's sexuality in 2015.

Tiwari had remained in jail or over a year after the National Security Act was slapped on him.