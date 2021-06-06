Maharashtra unlock 2.0: Lockdown curbs in these districts to be eased in 5-level process; Details here

Pre-monsoon showers likely in parts of Maharashtra in next 24 hours: IMD

Mumbai, June 06: A five-level unlocking process will begin in Maharashtra's various cities and districts from Monday, June 7 depending on the Covid positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said had said that state government is taking a calculated risk and hence people have to take care of themselves. Nothing is going to be eased immediately.

Thackeray also emphasised that the local administration will take decisions on whether to ease restrictions and further tighten them.

For the level 1, category, cities and districts, which have a positivity rate of five per cent and oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent, can open up completely, as per the state government's directive.

In level 2, Cities and areas having less than 5 per cent positivity and oxygenated bed occupancy between 25 and 40 per cent will come under this category.

For level 3, cities and areas with positivity between 5 per cent and 10 per cent, or oxygenated bed occupancy more than 40 per cent will fall in the category.

For level 4, areas having positivity between 10 per cent and 20 per cent, or having oxygenated bed occupancy of more than 60 per cent come under this.

In level 5, with positivity rate of more than 20 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy less than 75 per cent, there will be no movement except for essential work and medical emergency. Shops dealing in essential items will be open till 4 pm. Malls, restaurants and theatres will remain closed. Home delivery of food from restaurants will be allowed in these areas. However, there shall be absolutely no social or public gatherings.

In Mumbai, the country's financial capital, restaurants, shops selling non-essential items and public places are set to reopen from Monday but malls, theatres and multiplexes will continue to remain shut as the metropolis has been categorised under level 3 of the ''unlock'' plan.

Though Nagpur may be in category one based on positivity rates and oxygen bed occupancy but several curbs would remain in order to contain the outbreak, state minister Nitin Raut said on Sunday.

''Malls will be open till 5pm, while restaurants will be allowed to operate till 10 pm with 50 percent capacity. Local trains will operate regularly, and areas earmarked for walking and cycling will be open from 5 am to 9am and 5 pm to 9 pm," he added.

Here's a full list of districts that will lift Covid-19 lockdown like restrictions from Monday, June 7

Ahmednagar

Osmanabad

Aurangabad

Bhandara

Buldhana

Chandrapur

Dhule

Gadchiroli

Gondia

Jalgaon

Jalna

Latur

Nagpur

Nanded

Nashik

Parbhani

Thane

Washim

Wardha

Yavatmal