YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: Two die of rare fungal infection in Thane, 6 hospitalised

    By
    |

    Thane, May 12: Two COVID-19 patients have died due to mucormycosis, a serious but rare fungal infection, in Maharashtra's Thane district, a health official said on Wednesday.

    COVID

    Besides, six other patients are currently undergoing treatment for the disease, also known as black fungus, the official said. A 38-year-old patient from Mharal in Thane rural and another one from Dombivli town died of the fungal infection while undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 care centres in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits, the civic body's health officer Dr Ashwini Patil said.

    Coronavirus cases: India reports 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases, 4205 deaths in last 24 hours Coronavirus cases: India reports 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases, 4205 deaths in last 24 hours

    Six other patients were undergoing treatment for mucormycosis and two of them were admitted in the ICUs, she said. The official also said COVID-19 patients need not panic as this fungal infection is mostly being found in those having diabetes. Such patients need to keep their blood sugar level under control, she said.

    Mucormycosis is being detected in COVID-19 patients and there should not be an excessive use of steroids for their treatment, the official said. According to health experts, the symptoms of mucormycosis include headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion and partial loss of vision.

    On Tuesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said there could be over 2,000 mucormycosis patients in the state as of now and with more and more COVID-19 cases coming up, "their number would increase for sure".

    Dr. Reddy’s inks deal for Covid-19 treatment drug BaricitinibDr. Reddy’s inks deal for Covid-19 treatment drug Baricitinib

    The state government has decided to use hospitals attached to medical colleges as treatment centres for mucormycosis, he had said.

    Meanwhile, Lok Sabha member from Kalyan Dr Shrikant Shinde in a release said during a virtual meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the weekend, he made several suggestions on how to tackle the fungal infection. Shinde also suggested that a task force be set up to lay down protocols for the use of steroids for treating COVID-19 patients.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus Corona vaccine maharashtra

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 10:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X