Maharashtra SSC supplementary exam 2018 results declared

    Mumbai, Aug 29: The Maharashtra SSC supplementary exam 2018 results has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

    The state board had conducted supplementary exams between July 17 and August 2, for students in nine divisions, including Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan. The supplementary exams are conducted for students who had failed their subjects during the regular board exam in February-March.

    The students who wish to re-evaluate the marks obtained after the online results can apply at respective divisional boards between August 30 and September 8. The students have to pay fee and attach the copy of the marksheet by taking a print out of the online marksheet.

    The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will independently take out the schedule for students who want to apply for the February-March board examination conducted by state board. The results are available on www.mahresult.nic.in.

