Maharashtra's state-run bus swept away on flooded bridge [Watch Video]

Yavatmal, Sep 28: A bus was swept away while crossing a bridge in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Dahagaon bridge in Umarkhed tehsil around 8 am.

As per the report, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was crossing the inundated bridge when it was swept away. It was going from Nagpur to Nanded.

According to Umarkhed tehsildar Anand Deolgaonkar, the state-run bus had four passengers, besides its driver and conductor when it got swept away while passing through the bridge which was flooded following heavy rains in the area.

Two passengers have been rescued while efforts were on to trace the four other bus occupants, the official said.

The incident is caught on camera and the clip has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the bus is seen passing through the bridge even as onlookers watch the bus crossing the bridge before it overturned due to floods and sunk from the bridge into the water.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Marathwada and Vidarbha regions are expected to witness heavy rains on Tuesday. "Depression lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 28th September 2021 over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada & Vidarbha. To weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 06 hours. [sic]," IMD tweeted.

