YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra's state-run bus swept away on flooded bridge [Watch Video]

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Yavatmal, Sep 28: A bus was swept away while crossing a bridge in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Dahagaon bridge in Umarkhed tehsil around 8 am.

    As per the report, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was crossing the inundated bridge when it was swept away. It was going from Nagpur to Nanded.

    Maharashtras state-run bus swept away on flooded bridge [Watch Video]

    According to Umarkhed tehsildar Anand Deolgaonkar, the state-run bus had four passengers, besides its driver and conductor when it got swept away while passing through the bridge which was flooded following heavy rains in the area.

    Two passengers have been rescued while efforts were on to trace the four other bus occupants, the official said.

    The incident is caught on camera and the clip has gone viral on social media.

    In the clip, the bus is seen passing through the bridge even as onlookers watch the bus crossing the bridge before it overturned due to floods and sunk from the bridge into the water.

    As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Marathwada and Vidarbha regions are expected to witness heavy rains on Tuesday. "Depression lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 28th September 2021 over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada & Vidarbha. To weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 06 hours. [sic]," IMD tweeted.

    More MAHARASHTRA News  

    Read more about:

    maharashtra floods

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X