Maharashtra: Rain lashes various parts of Mumbai, Thane; water-logging reported in multiple areas

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, June 16: Moderate to intense spells of rains continue to lash many parts of Mumbai since Tuesday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai had issued a warning stating that moderate to intense spells of rains were likely to occur at isolated places in parts of Mumbai, Thane during the next three hours.

The weather department also issued an yellow alert indicating heavy rains till June 17 in Mumbai. This year the onset of monsoon was declared on June 9, two days before its official onset date.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai receives heavy rainfall this morning, some parts of the city face waterlogging. Visuals from Hindmata. pic.twitter.com/W94aQMaAVV — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the IMD in its daily bulletin on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Maharashtra.

Weather update: Orange alert for Karnataka's coastal districts till June 17, says IMD

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal," it said.

Meanwhile, the weather department also predicted light to moderate intensity rain over parts of Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

"Light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South- West Delhi, Charkhodadri, Sohna, Rewadi, Palwal, Bhiwani (Haryana), Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours."

Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 10:15 [IST]