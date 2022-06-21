As Maharashtra political crisis deepens, Fadnavis likely to meet Shah, list of Shinde’s loyalists is out

Maharashtra political turmoil: List of Sena MLAs likely with Eknath Shinde

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jun 21: In a major setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena leader and cabinet minister Eknath Shinde along with several MLAs have gone untraceable, a day after the ruling Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) suffered a setback in the state Legislative Council polls by losing one out of the six seats it contested.

The development could rattle the MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, as some Sena MLAs are believed to be in touch with Shinde.

However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asserted that the Sena is a party of loyalists and attempts by the BJP, like in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, to topple the MVA government would not succeed.

Balaji Kalyankar

Tanaji Sawant

Eknash Shinde

Prakash Anandrao Abitkar

Sanjay Pandurang

Abdul Sattar

Srinivas Onega

Sanjay Raimulkar

Mahesh Shinde

Vishwanath Bhoer

Shantaram More

Sandipan Rao Bhumre

Ramesh Bornare

Chinmanrao Patil

Anil Babar

Shambhuraj Desai

Shahaji Patil

Mahendra Dalvi

Pradeep Jaiswal

Kishore Patil

Mahendra Thorve

Gyanraj Chowgule

Bharatshet Gogavale

Balaji Kinikar

Sanjay Gaikwad

Suhas Kande

The BJP on Monday won all five seats it contested in the state Legislative Council elections for 10 seats, while Congress candidate and Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost, in another setback for the MVA after the Rajya Sabha polls earlier this month.

Two candidates each of the Shiv Sena and NCP won, while the Congress managed to bag just one seat. Ten Council seats were up for grabs and 11 candidates were in the fray for the elections, which came days after the Rajya Sabha polls, which saw the BJP handing an embarrassing defeat to the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition.