    Maharashtra New Cabinet Ministers List 2022: Meet the new ministers in Shinde's government

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Aug 14: Days after expanding his cabinet, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday allocated portfolios to his ministers.

    Shinde has allocated the crucial Home portfolio to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis while keeping the Urban Development portfolio with himself.

    A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said Fadnavis will also handle the Finance and Planning ministry, and BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will be the new Revenue minister.

    Meet the Maharashtra ministers with their portfolios

    Eknath Shinde General Administration, Urban Development, Information and Technology, Information and Public Relations, Public Works (Public Undertakings), Transport, Marketing, Social Justice and Special Assistance, Relief and Rehabilitation, Disaster Management, Soil and Water Conservation, Environment and Climate Change, Minorities and Aukaf and other portfolios not allotted to any other Minister.
    Devendra Fadnavis Home, Finance and Planning, Law and Judiciary, Water Resources and Command Area Development, Housing, Energy, Protocol.
    Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Revenue, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development.
    Sudhir Mungantiwar Forest, Cultural Affairs, Fish Business.
    Chandrakant Dada Patil Higher and Technical Education, Textile Industry, Parliamentary Affairs.
    Vijaykumar Gavit Tribal Development
    Girish Mahajan Rural Development and Panchyati Raj, Medical Education, Sports and Youth Welfare.
    Gulabrao Patil Water Supply and Sanitation.
    Dada Bhuse Ports and Mining.
    Sanjay Rathod Food and Drugs Administration.
    Suresh Khade Labour.
    Sandipan Bhumre Employment Guarantee Scheme and Horticulture.
    Uday Sawant Industries
    Tanaji Sawant Public Health and Family Welfare.
    Ravindra Chavan Public Works (excluding Public Undertakings), Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection.
    Abdul Sattar Agriculture.
    Deepak Kesarkar School Education and Marathi Language.
    Atul Save Co-operation and Other Backward and Bahujan Welfare.
    Shanmbhuraj Desai State Excise.
    Mangal Prabhat Lodha Tourism, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Women and Child Development.

    More MAHARASHTRA News  

