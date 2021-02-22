Maharashtra imposes further restrictions in Buldhana district as Covid cases surge

It was PM Modi who made Kalam president says Maha BJP chief

Madhuri Adnal

Buldhana, Feb 22: Maharashtra district administration of Buldhana on Monday imposed restrictions in Buldhana city, Chikahli, Khamgaon, Deulgaon Raja, and Malkapur areas of Buldhana following a rise in COVID-19 cases since early February.

Buldhana ADM Dinesh Geete told news agency ANI,''Essential services will be permitted between 8 am and 3 pm. Strict action will be taken against people who would violate the guidelines. Home isolation is not permitted.''

The order to impose restrictions was issued by Buldhana District Collector S Ramamurthy in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases from February 1 to February 16.

With 199 fresh cases recorded on Tuesday, the COVID-19 in the district has mounted to 14,944.

Maharashtra recorded 5210 new cases of Covid-19, registering a slight dip in the number of Covid-19 cases on Monday. Mumbai too witnessed a similar decline after registering 761 new cases, and zero fatalities. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 21,06,094.