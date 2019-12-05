  • search
Trending Bypolls Citizenship Amendment Bill
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra govt suggests merger of troubled PMC Bank with MSC Bank

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 05: The Maharashtra government has suggested a merger of the scam-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank with the MSC Bank in a bid to provide relief to depositors of the troubled lender, state minister Jayant Patil said on Thursday.

    If the need is there, the state government will speak to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the issue of merger of the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) and PMC banks, he said. "I spoke to the MSC Bank chairman day before yesterday. We have suggested the MSC Bank to try to merge the PMC bank with it so that the poorest of its depositors get relief," Patil told reporters.

    Maharashtra govt suggests merger of troubled PMC Bank with MSC Bank
    PMC bank linked with 4,000 cr scam

    The PMC Bank has been put under restrictions by the RBI, after an alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam came to light following which the deposit withdrawal was initially capped at Rs 1,000, causing panic and distress among depositors. The withdrawal limit has been raised in a staggered manner to Rs 50,000.

    At least eight depositors, who had high quantum of money stuck with the bank, died in the last couple of months, including one who committed suicide. "We want to assure the PMC Bank depositors that the government stands with them.

    Son of former BJP MLA from Mumbai arrested over his role in PMC Bank scam

    The merger of the two banks will definitely help small depositors," the minister said. Patil, who has earlier been the finance minister of the state, said the MSC Bank's health is good and there should be no problem in case the PMC Bank is merged in it.

    The Maharashtra NCP chief also said that the process may take around one-and-a-half months to complete. The PMC Bank, which has around 16 lakh depositors, was placed under an RBI administrator on September 23 for six months due to massive under-reporting of dud loans.

    The bank, over a long period of time, had given more than Rs 6,700 crore in loans to the Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), which is 73 per cent of its total advances, and which turned sour with a shift in the fortunes of the now-bankrupt company. Its total loans stand at around 9,000 crores and the deposits at over Rs 11,610 crores. There have been massive protests across the city from the PMC Bank depositors following the RBI action.

    PMC Bank: Relief for customers, RBI increases withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000

    Twelve people, including top officials of the PMC Bank and HDIL, have so far been arrested by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the scam.

    The EOW suspects a nexus between some of the accused and HDIL, whose mammoth loan defaults are said to have caused a liquidity crisis at the bank, leading to the appointment of an administrator by RBI and restrictions on withdrawal of funds.

    More MERGER News

    Read more about:

    merger PMC bank jayant patil

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue