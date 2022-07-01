Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde to prove majority in Assembly on July 4

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jul 01: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is asked to prove the majority on Monday in Maharashtra Assembly. The Special Session of the Maharashtra Assembly will be held on July 3 and 4. On July 2 the nomination for Speaker's election will be filed, on July 3 Speaker's election will be held and on July 4 Vote of Confidence will be taken.

Shinde was on Thursday sworn in as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra, while BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy chief minister, capping a day of surprises and hectic political activities, just 24 hours after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

In a surprise move, Fadnavis announced in the evening that Shinde, who led the rebellion in the Shiv Sena, will be the new chief minister, while he himself will be out of the new government, only to change his stand and become the deputy CM following prodding from his party's central leadership.

Shinde has claimed the support of 39 Shiv Sena MLAs, several Independents and the 106 MLAs of the BJP in the 288-member house. He needs 145 votes in his favor to win the trust vote and to remain the chief minister of the state.

Story first published: Friday, July 1, 2022, 12:09 [IST]