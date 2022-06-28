Maharashtra crisis: SC relief for rebels; BJP preps for floor test | Tops points

My best wishes to Sanjay Raut on ED summons: Shinde's son

New Delhi, Jun 27: After Supreme Court granted relief to the rebel Shiv Sena legislators, it is reported that the Eknath Shinde camp is likely to approach Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking a floor test in the state's Legislative Assembly.

Here are some of the top updates of the Maharashtra crisis:

In a relief to rebel Shiv Sena lawmakers, the Supreme Court Monday kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly till July 11 and sought responses to pleas by rebel MLAs questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

The top court, however, refused to pass any interim order on the plea of the Maharashtra government that there should not be any floor test in the Assembly and said they can always approach it in case of illegality.

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said his party has not held any discussion with Shinde nor received any proposal from him, against the backdrop of the current crisis. Mungantiwar said the BJP has adopted a "wait and watch" strategy. When asked about what happened at the core committee meeting, Mungantiwar said, "We discussed the Supreme Court's order. We will adopt a wait and watch stand". The BJP, Mungantiwar said, is not hungry for power but it will work with full force for the welfare of the people and ensure progress of Maharashtra.

At least nine ministers who have switched loyalty were divested of their portfolios during the day.

Minister Aaditya Thackeray said the "positive" thing about the entire crisis is that the "dirt has left the Shiv Sena". He further said 15 to 20 Shiv Sena MLAs who have joined the rebel camp are in touch with him and have urged the party to bring them back to Mumbai from Guwahati.

According to reports, BJP is preparing for the floor test, however, it won't ask for it but smaller regional party may demand the trust vote.

On Sunday, rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar stated that the Shinde camp is ready to face the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly but demanded recognition for their faction. He made it clear that dissidents will not support the MVA government.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 0:51 [IST]