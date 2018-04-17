Maharashtra Board Exam Results 2018 date: Check for SSC, HSC

The Maharashtra Board Exam Results 2018 is expected to be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The Maharashtra Board HSC exam 2018 that began on March 1 and ended on March 20 were written by 14,85,000 students, including 834,000 boys and 650,000 girls. And, 17,85,000 students -- 973,000 boys 778,000 girls -- appeared for the SSC exam from March 21 to March 24.

The state board hired more people into their flying squads to conduct surprise checks at the centres every day to curb any form of malpractices during the Maharashtra board HSC exam 2018.

Only 25 students were allowed in every exam hall and the question papers were divided into sets of 25 each so that the centre supervisors did not have to open the bundles before they reached the hall.

Sources now say that HSC or Class 12 results would be declared in the last week of May. In the case of the SSC or Class 10 exam the results are likley to be declared only by mid-June.

