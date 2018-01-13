Maharashtra: 5 wrestlers among six killed in Sangli road accident

Posted By: PTI
Mumbai, Jan 13:  Five wrestlers were among six persons killed when a tractor rammed into their SUV at Sangli district in western Maharashtra early today.  Seven persons were injured in the accident.  Wrestlers were returning from a local competition.

Five wrestlers among six killed in Maharashtra road accident. Courtesy: ANI news
The mishap occurred on the Kadegaon-Sangli road when the wrestlers were returning from Aundh village after participating in the wrestling competition there. They were heading to Kundal in Sangli, a senior police official said.

A speeding tractor, which was coming from the opposite direction, rammed into their SUV, killing six persons including five wrestlers, he said.

The injured are being treated at a state-run hospital in Sangli, the officer said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act was registered at the Chinchni-Vangi police station, he said, adding efforts were on to nab the tractor driver who fled from the accident spot.

