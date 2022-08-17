India
    Maharashtra: 3 bogies of train derailed in Gondia; 50 injured

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Aug 17: More than 50 persons were injured after four bogies of an express train going from Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan derailed in Gondia district of Maharashtra. The incident occurred around 1.20 am between Gudhma and Gondia railway stations, the official of South East Central Railway (SECR) said.

    ''Prima facie, the loco pilot of the express - Bhagat Ki Kothi SF Express (20843) - could not control the train, due to which it hit the brake van of a goods train that was standing ahead of it,'' a senior SECR official said.

    ''Due to the impact, four wheels of a coach of the express train got off the tracks. But no passenger was seriously injured in the incident. Only a few received minor injuries. One passenger suffering from anxiety was admitted to a hospital,'' he said.

    A collision between a goods train & passenger train- Bhagat ki Kothi, due to non-receipt of signal, led to this accident.

    After being alerted, a medical relief train and railway officials reached the accident site, he added. Restoration work was carried out immediately, after which the express train continued its further journey, the official said.

    So far, no deaths have been reported.

    X