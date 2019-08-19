Maharashtra: 15 dead, 35 injured after bus collides with truck in Dhule

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, Aug 19: Around 15 people were killed and 35 were injured after a container truck collided with a state transport bus coming from the opposite direction in Maharashtra's Dhule district.

The accident took place near Nimgul village on the Shahada-Dondaicha road around 10.30 pm on Sunday, an official said, adding that the bus was headed for Aurangabad.

While the details of the accident are yet to be ascertained, photos from the site show that the Aurangabad-bound bus was heavily worn out from the front and the sides after the collision.

Thirteen people, including both drivers, died on the spot. The injured were rushed to a state hospital in Dhule, the official said.

The process of registering a case of accidental death was underway, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

According to reports, the bus was carrying 45 passengers. Some of the passengers were saved by the prompt action of the locals who rushed to the spot and pulled the distressed passengers out of the vehicle.