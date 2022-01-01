Maharashtra: 10 ministers, over 20 MLAs test Covid positive, says deputy CM Ajit Pawar

There is no need for President's rule in Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Jan 1: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state.

"A total of 10 ministers and over 20 MLA's have tested positive for COVID19 in Maharashtra," news agency ANI quotes Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as saying. He also said that the Maharashtra government might impose strict restrictions if the Covid-19 cases increased in the state.

"If the number of COVID patients keep increasing in the state then the government may have to impose more restrictions," Pawar added.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 8,067 new Covid-19 cases, as much as 50 per cent more than the day before, the health department said. In the last ten days the state has witnessed a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases.

On the last day of the year, the COVID-19 case tally of Maharashtra rose to 66,78,821, while the death toll of the pandemic increased to 1,41,526 after eight new deaths. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.11 per cent.

The state also recorded four new cases of Omicron -- one each in Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhaynder and Panvel. The state has so far recorded 454 cases of Omicron.

As many as 1,766 patients were discharged, taking the tally of those recovered so far to 65,09,096.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is 97.46 per cent. Maharashtra now has 24,509 active cases. Mumbai recorded 5,428 new COVID-19 cases, a steep rise from 3,555 the day before, and one death.

Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 12:27 [IST]