Mahadayi row: BJP agitates outside KPCC office, Congress stages counter-protest

It was a clash of protests outside the KPCC office in Bengaluru as BJP and Congress workers indulged in a face off. Hundreds of BJP workers took their protest over the Mahadayi issue to the Congress' doorstep. Congress workers in retaliation staged a protest against the BJP.

Dramatic visuals were witnessed outside the Congress office as police tried to evacuate protestors from both parties. BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje was dragged from the protest site by police personnel after she staged a sit-in protest.

Both parties shouted slogans accusing each other of failing the people of North Karnataka (specifically the Mumbai Karnataka region) in the Mahadayi water sharing row. The BJP's protest was in retaliation to farmers protesting outside the BJP headquarters since three days. The BJP has accused the Congress of instigating protests against its state chief B S Yeddyurappa.

"The Siddaramaiah government doesn't have the capacity to resolve the issue. Yeddyurappa has paved the way for talks with Goa but Siddaramaiah refuses to do what is in people's welfare. Instead, his party is indulging in politics over water," said R Ashok, former deputy CM of Karnataka.

The Congress, on the other hand, has continued to accuse the BJP of politicking over Mahadayi. The clash of protests comes on the day the Mahadayi Kalasa Banduri Horata Samithi has called for a bandh in North Karnataka.

