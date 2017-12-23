Mahadayi: North Karnataka bandh on December 27

Scores of farmers from North Karnataka have called for a bandh on December 27 to express their dissatisfaction with the resolution to the Mahadayi water row.

Several farmers have already from Nargund and Navalgund taluks have already left for Bengaluru and are planning to lay siege at the BJP's office. The BJP's chief ministerial candidate, BS Yeddyurappa had released a letter written by Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in which it was assured that water for drinking water purposes would be released.

However many farmers hit the streets in Hubbali and said that they need more to be done. Some questioned if this was a political move while stating that there would be a bandh in North Karnataka on December 27.

Many farmers have decided to sit in dharna before the BJP's office in Bengaluru. The letter by the Goa Chief Minister is a mere assurance, but we want the Kalasa Banduri project to be implemented.

The farmers have questioned the logic of the Goa CM writing a letter to Yeddyurappa instead of Siddaramaiah. Further, they have also demanded that Siddaramaiah act on the issue instead of writing another letter to the Goa CM.

OneIndia News