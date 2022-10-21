YouTube
    Maha CM pays tribute to the 264 police personnel who lost lives in one year

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 21: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday paid floral tributes to 264 police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty in the past one year.

    These comprise 202 from the constabulary and 62 officers, an official said. Shinde was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, during the visit to the memorial in Naigaon in central Mumbai to mark 'Police Commemoration Day'.

    Maha CM pays tribute to the 264 police personnel who lost lives in one year

    On the occasion, a special guard of honour was given to the fallen heroes. The day is marked as 'Martyr's Day' in police units across the country to honour 10 police personnel who sacrificed their lives while valiantly fighting Chinese aggression in north eastern Ladakh in 1959.

    Read more about:

    eknath shinde maharashtra chief minister tribute

    
    X