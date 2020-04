Maha BJP MLC booked for entering sealed district

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Aurangabad, Apr 04: BJP MLC Suresh Dhas was booked for entering Ahmednagar district despite the border being sealed in view of the lockdown in place for novel coronavirus outbreak, police said.

Dhas went to Khed in Ahmednagar's Karjat taluka to meet migrant labourers on April 2 after which a case was filed by Ashti police in Beed, said Inspector Madhav Suryavanshi. Dhas is a resident of Ashti.