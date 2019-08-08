  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maha: 3 prisoners escape from police custody

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Aug 08: Three undertrial prisoners facing charges of dacoity escaped from police custody while being taken to Silvassa from Thane Central Jail in Maharashtra for a court hearing, an official said on Thursday.

    The accused, Jairam Dalvi (21), Ganesh Dalvi (20) and Martin Madha (30), were arrested last year by Silvassa police in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and subsequently lodged in the Thane prison, senior police inspector Vilas Chowgule said.

    Maha: 3 prisoners escape from police custody
    Representational Image

    On Tuesday, while the prisoners were being taken for a court hearing in Silvassa, they complained of nausea and got down from the escort van on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Vasai in Palghar where they gave police the slip, he said.

    14 Bangladesh nationals released from prison in Tiruchy

    The escort team later approached Valiv police here and lodged an offence against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 224 (resistance/obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension).

    The three prisoners were facing several cases of dacoity in Thane, Palghar, Mumbai and Gujarat, Chowgule said. A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused, he added.

    More PRISONERS News

    Read more about:

    prisoners escape police custody maharashtra

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 9:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue