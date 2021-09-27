Madras HC to hear actor Vijay's civil lawsuit against his parents, nine others

Madras HC orders state govt to respond on how much money allocated to transport sector in TN budget

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Sep 27: The fans of Vijay urged him to involve in politics. Actor Vijay met his fans and held a consultations.

His father and familar director S.A.Chandrasekar took steps to register the party name as All india thalapathy vijay Makkal iyyakam and announced that the party president named as Padmanaban who is the close relative of him and declared that the general secretary for the party as himself and treasurer as the Shobana who is the actor Vijay mother.

The announced which was made by his father in last year November has raised many question whether he will enter the politics.

In this regards the actor Vijay filed a case against his father and mother not to conduct any meeting by using his name or his trust which was named as Vijay Makkal iyyakam in the month of April in Madras high court.

The case against the mother and the father of the actor Vijay came to hearing in the month of April 30th.

The father and the mother of Actor Vijay informed that they did not receive any notice about the case.

Due to the reason filed by them the court adjourned the case to September 27th which is coming for hearing today in Madras high court.

Sources said that Vijay is not interested in entering politics and also filed the petition of his parents who were compulling him to politics.

Actor Vijay filed case that no one including his parents should use his trust and his name to conduct meeting in regards with the interference of the politics.