YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Madras HC to hear actor Vijay's civil lawsuit against his parents, nine others

    By Munesh Krishna
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Sep 27: The fans of Vijay urged him to involve in politics. Actor Vijay met his fans and held a consultations.

    His father and familar director S.A.Chandrasekar took steps to register the party name as All india thalapathy vijay Makkal iyyakam and announced that the party president named as Padmanaban who is the close relative of him and declared that the general secretary for the party as himself and treasurer as the Shobana who is the actor Vijay mother.

    Madras HC to hear actor Vijays civil lawsuit against his parents, nine others

    The announced which was made by his father in last year November has raised many question whether he will enter the politics.

    In this regards the actor Vijay filed a case against his father and mother not to conduct any meeting by using his name or his trust which was named as Vijay Makkal iyyakam in the month of April in Madras high court.

    The case against the mother and the father of the actor Vijay came to hearing in the month of April 30th.

    The father and the mother of Actor Vijay informed that they did not receive any notice about the case.

    Due to the reason filed by them the court adjourned the case to September 27th which is coming for hearing today in Madras high court.

    Sources said that Vijay is not interested in entering politics and also filed the petition of his parents who were compulling him to politics.

    Actor Vijay filed case that no one including his parents should use his trust and his name to conduct meeting in regards with the interference of the politics.

    More MADRAS HIGH COURT News  

    Read more about:

    madras high court

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X