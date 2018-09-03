  • search

Madras HC prohibits protests at Chennai's Marina Beach

    Chennai, Sep 3: The Madras High Court on Monday upheld Tamil Nadu government's decision to prohibit holding protests at Chennai's Marina Beach. The Court observed that the beach can't be used for agitations as public order is equally important.

    Marina Beach in Chennai. PTI file photo
    According to The Hindu, The Madras High Court had reserved its verdict on a writ appeal preferred by the State, challenging a single judge's April 28 order granting permission to P. Ayyakannu, leader of a farmers' association, to sit on a fast on the Marina beach here to highlight the plight of the farmers in the State.

    Advocate Muthukrishnan, who represented Ayyakannu, contended that no law of the land imposes a ban on holding protests on the Marina beach, and therefore, the police could not impose such a ban through administrative orders.

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 12:17 [IST]
