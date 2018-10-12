Madras HC orders CBI probe into corruption allegations against TN CM

Chennai, Oct 12: The Madras High Court has ordered a CBI probe into the corruption allegations made against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, E Palaniswamy. The HC was hearing a plea filed by the DMK seeking a directive to probe the award of contracts by the state highways department, a portfolio held by the CM.

Also Read | Madras HC allows DMK to hold protests in 102 places

The HC asked the CBI to submit a preliminary report within three months and also directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti corruption wing (DVAC) to share details of the case with the probe agency within a week.

On October 9, the DVAC had submitted a report in the HC that its preliminary enquiry found no cognisable offence made out against the CM. The DMK in its petitions said that it had complained to the DVAC, but no probe had been initiated.

Also Read | Madras HC orders removal of unauthorised banners put up for MGR centenary celebration

The petitioner noted that the IT department had conducted raids on the properties of the contractors in July and recovered over Rs 170 crore of unaccounted cash and gold bullion worth over Rs 100 crore.