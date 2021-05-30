Madhya Pradesh unlock guidelines: What's allowed, what's not from June 1

Bhopal, May 30: As part of the phase-wise unlocking of the 'Corona Curfew' restrictions, the Madhya Pradesh government has mandated 100 per cent attendance for officers and 50 per cent for other employees in the state government offices starting June 1.

"The government offices, except those engaged in essential services, will be opened and operated with all 100 per cent officers and 50 per cent (other) employees from June 1," the order said. Since essential services, like collector's office, police, disaster management, health, fire brigade, water supply, jail, revenue, power supply, public transport, treasury, among others, are already running with their full capacity, this order is not applicable to them, it said.

In April, the state had restricted the presence of employees in government offices to 10 per cent due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The new order is applicable till June 15, and the officials and employees will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, the state government said in a release on Sunday.

The district collector can include other services in the essential category, it said.

Cultural, political, social, sports, fairs and entertainment activities will not be allowed.

School, colleges, educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, theatre, auditoriums and picnic spots will continue to remain shut.

Markets will open and close at the prescribed times.

The number of people attending a marriage is capped at 10 from each side (total 20).

It is mandatory to furnish the list of guests to the local administration in advance.

Not more than four persons will be allowed to visit the temples at a time. Only 10 persons will be able to attend a funeral.

Government offices, except those involved in essential activities, will be allowed to run in the presence of 50 percent of employees and 100 percent of officers.

Gathering more than six people at any place will not be allowed.

Industrial activities, hospitals, nursing homes, petrol pumps, pharmacies, ration shops, agricultural activities etc will be allowed during the unlocking phase.

Taxis will be allowed to ply with two persons but they need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that unlocking from the ongoing coronavirus- induced-curfew will begin from June 1. However, the final decision as per the state government guidelines will be taken by the crisis management committees at the village, ward, block and district level, he had said.