Madhya Pradesh: Rape accused paraded through streets in Bhopal

Four men who were accused on Sunday of raping a 20-year-old college student were on Monday paraded through Bhopal's busy streets in Madhya Pradesh.

The accused were paraded through busy streets, and some women among the onlookers were seen thrashing them.

Shailendra Dangi, the woman's senior in college, had an argument with her at a restaurant in Maharana Pratap Nagar locality, after which he took her to his friend Sonu Dangi's room nearby, said Deputy Inspector General of Police Dharmendra Choudhary. Sonu Dangi and two others - Dhiraj Rajput and Chiman Rajput - were already present in the room. According to the woman's complaint, Shailendra Dangi and Rajput raped and threatened to kill her while the other two helped them.

While the alleged incident took place on Saturday evening, the woman lodged a complaint with the Maharana Pratap (MP) Nagar Police Station this morning, and all four accused were arrested within an hour, Deputy Inspector General of Police Dharmendra Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, Members of Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee staged a protest in Bhopal against the rise in crimes against women in the state.

