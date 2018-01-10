Madhya Pradesh minister calls Valmiki ‘dacoit’, sparks row

Madhya Pradesh women and child welfare minister Archana Chitnis has stirred up a controversy when she called sage Valmiki, author of Ramayana, a 'daaku' (dacoit), at a meeting in Mandsaur a couple of days ago.

She made the remarks at the All India Valmiki community conclave.

Her remarks, on Tuesday, sparked a furore among the Valmiki community members who decided to move the RSS leadership seeking to restrain the BJP leaders from making 'uncharitable' remarks against the revered leaders of different communities.

After she finished her address, some of the members of Valmiki community protested against her for insulting the great sage by calling him a dacoit.

"The minister's poor portrayal of our 'Dharam Guru' Maharshi Valmiki has hurt sentiments of our community," Devidas Chabaria, state general secretary of All India Valmiki Mahasabha, said.

However, the minister later apologised for her remarks.

Later talking to reporters, Chitnis said, "I was only talking about correcting the history that was written under British Rule. If someone is hurt by my words then I apologise from the core of my heart."

I only talked of unity and the greatness of Valmiki ji, maybe in my one hour speech i framed a wrong word or something, for that I humbly accept my fault and regret it, she added.

OneIndia News