Madhya Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in Jabalpur hospital; at least 10 dead, several injured

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 01: A massive fire broke out in a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Monday and the initial reports claim that at least 10 people have been killed in the incident.

"It was a massive fire, and our teams rescued all the people trapped inside the hospital. A short circuit could be the reason for the fire," ANI quoted Akhilesh Gaur, CSP Jabalpur, in a tweet.

The fire occurred at the entrance of New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka area of Jabalpur in the afternoon. Many are feared to be trapped in the hospital, reports claim.

Speaking to ANI, Siddharth Bahaguna, Jabalpur SP said, "Around 9-10 people have lost their lives in the fire that broke out at New City House Hospital in Jabalpur, due to a short circuit."

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of four people who lost their lives in the fire incident at Jabalpur Hospital.

"The state government will provide assistance of Rs. 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand to the seriously injured. The government will also bear the cost of complete treatment of the injured," the CM said. He continued, "In this hour of grief, the bereaved family should not consider themselves alone, I and the entire Madhya Pradesh are with the family."

Chouhan claimed that he was in constant touch with the local administration. "In this hour of grief, the bereaved family should not consider themselves alone, I and entire Madhya Pradesh are with the family," Chouhan further stated.