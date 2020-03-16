Madhya Pradesh Governor asks Kamal Nath to prove majority by tomorrow

India

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, Mar 16: Governor Lalji Tandon has asked the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh to prove its majority by Tuesday, hours after it appeared to have snagged a 10-day reprieve after the assembly session was adjourned without any trust vote until March 26 over coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker was adjourned till March 26 after the address of Governor Lalji Tondon without taking the floor test.The BJP had paraded 106 MLAs before Governor Lalji Tandon and had accused the ruling Congress of stalling to cling to power.

After the Speaker accepted the resignation of six Congress MLAs on Saturday, the party now has 108 legislators. These include 16 rebel legislators who have also put in their papers but their resignations are yet to be accepted.

The BJP has 107 seats in the House, which now has an effective strength of 222, with the majority mark being 112.