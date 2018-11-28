Madhya Pradesh polls: The state has given decisive verdict since 1st election in 1957

Bhopal, Nov 28: One of the largest states in India (was the largest before its bifurcation in 2000), Madhya Pradesh is a key political unit for the ruling BJP ahead of the next year's Lok Sabha election. The party is being ruled by the saffron party uninterruptedly since 2003 and in the 2014 general elections, the BJP won 27 out of 29 seats in the state while the Congress could win just two.

Can Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan win his fourth consecutive term from MP in this election?

MP is a state which has always given its verdict decisively and as a result, it has always got a stable government with a clear majority.

1957: Congress got 232 seats out of 288

The state had its first Assembly election in 1957 and it had 288 seats then. The Congress bagged 232 of them and got almost 50 per cent of the votes polled. The second place-holder was Praja Socialist Party (PSP) which got only 12 seats.

1962: Cong got 142 out of 288

In the 1962 election, the Congress saw a sharp decline in its seats to 142 which meant the Bharatiya Jana Sangh got 41 seats and the PSP improving it tally to over 30. The Congress still managed to form the government.

1967: Cong got 167 out of 320

In the 1967 Assembly elections, the Congress bagged 167 seats which was a clear majority while the Jana Sangh ended up as the main Opposition force with 78 seats. The number of seats this time was 320 and it continued till the state remained undivided.

1972: Cong got 220 out of 320; 1977: Janata Party won 230 out of 320

In 1972, the Congress had a great show as it won 220 out of 320 seats in the MP Assembly. However, in 1977, the Congress, like at the Centre, lost power in the central Indian state for the first time. It could manage just 84 seats while the Janata Party (which had the Jana Sangh in it) won 230 out of 320 seats with a vote share exceeding 47 per cent.

1980: Cong won 246 out of 320

In the 1980 Assembly election, the Congress was back with a bang, just as it was at the Centre, winning 246 out of 320 seats. The BJP, which was formed that year and succeeded the Sangh, got only 60 seats.

1985: Cong won 250 out of 320

In 1985, the Congress improved its tally even further, in the aftermath of the assassination of Indira Gandhi. It captured 250 seats out of 320 with 49 per cent vote share while the BJP won only 58.

1990: BJP won 220 out of 320

With the advent of the Ram Mandir politics, the BJP started gaining ground and the 1990 saw an exact opposite to the 1985 results with the BJP winning 220 seats and coming to power in MP for the first time. The Congress won only 56 seats.

1993: Cong won 174 out of 320; 172 out of 320 in 1998

The Congress was back in power in 1993 and continued till 2003 by winning the next election in 1998 as well but its seat tally went down on these two occasions - to 174 in 1993 and 172 in 1998. The BJP got 117 and 119 seats, respectively, in these two elections.

2003: BJP won 173 out of 320; 143 in 2008 and 165 in 2013

Then came the interrupted rule of the BJP. In 2003, the voters reversed their decision and gave the BJP 173 seats (out of 230) while the Congress got 38. In 2008, the BJP won again but with a reduced figure of 143 (the Congress won 71). In 2013, they won again by improving the tally to 165 (the Congress got 56).