    Macron gets a congratulatory message from friend Narendra Modi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election, and said he looked forward to continue working together with him to deepen the India-France strategic partnership.

    Macron gets a congratulatory message from friend Narendra Modi

    Macron comfortably won a second term on Sunday.

    The second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist spared France and Europe the seismic upheaval of having firebrand populist Marine Le Pen at the helm.

    "Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership," PM Modi tweeted.

    Story first published: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:21 [IST]
