“Maadi Maddi Matadana” is Karnataka election anthem

"Maadi Maadi Matadana," is the election anthem for the Karnataka assembly elections 2018. The anthem which can be viewed on YouTube has been created by film director Yogaraj Bhat.

Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka. Sanjiv Kumar said that the anthem will also be made available in the form of ringtones and will be aired on various social media platforms.

The 4.5 minute anthem does not feature any celebrity including brand ambassadors Rahul Dravid and CNR Rao. The anthem is choreographed by Imran Sardariya while Hari Krishna has scored the music. Vijay Prakash has sung the anthem.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 12. The campaign has been a hectic one and the Congress is yet to release its list of candidates. The BJP which released its first list of candidates last week would come up with the second one in a day or two.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

