“Maadi Maddi Matadana” is Karnataka election anthem

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

"Maadi Maadi Matadana," is the election anthem for the Karnataka assembly elections 2018. The anthem which can be viewed on YouTube has been created by film director Yogaraj Bhat.

“Maadi Maddi Matadana” is Karnataka election anthem

Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka. Sanjiv Kumar said that the anthem will also be made available in the form of ringtones and will be aired on various social media platforms.

The 4.5 minute anthem does not feature any celebrity including brand ambassadors Rahul Dravid and CNR Rao. The anthem is choreographed by Imran Sardariya while Hari Krishna has scored the music. Vijay Prakash has sung the anthem.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 12. The campaign has been a hectic one and the Congress is yet to release its list of candidates. The BJP which released its first list of candidates last week would come up with the second one in a day or two.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates
Date of notification April 17
Last date to file nominations April 24
Last date to withdraw nominations April 27
Date of polling May 12
Date of counting May 15
Read more about:

anthem, karnataka assembly elections 2018, chief electoral officer

Story first published: Saturday, April 14, 2018, 9:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 14, 2018

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.