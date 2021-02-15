‘M.S. Dhoni' co-star Sandeep Nahar dies by suicide after he shared painful video

Mumbai local trains: List of restrictions public must know before boarding train from February

Mumbai, Feb 15: Actor Sandeep Nahar, who co-starred with Sushant Singh Rajput in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and Akshay Kumar in 'Kesari', died allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Goregaon area.

Mumbai Police said a case has been lodged and matter is being probed.

Before taking the extreme step, the Nahar posted a video along with a long note on his Facebook account. Nahar said he suffered the trauma of remaining under constant fear that his wife would end her life.

The actor, however, ended his final note by saying that his wife should not be blamed for his extreme step.

''His wife Kanchan Sharma told police that she along with two others recovered his body in a hanging condition. The body has been sent for postmortem and the exact cause of his death can be ascertained after that,'' DCP Vishal Thakur said on the death of actor Sandeep Nahar.

Nahar's co-star Sushant Singh Rajput had also allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra in June 2020.