LutGaiSaving trends on Twitter; Govt withdraws order to cut interest rate on PPF, other small saving schemes

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, March 31: The government on Thursday withdrawn the order which slashed interest rates on Public Provident Fund (PPF) and other small savings schemes for the June quarter.

''Interest rates of small savings schemes of government of India shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, ie, rates that prevailed as of March 2021. Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn,'' Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, the government cut interest rates on small savings schemes, including NSC and PPF, by up to 1.1 per cent for the first quarter of 2021-22 in line with falling fixed deposit rates of banks.

Govt slashes interest rates on small savings, PPF down from 7.1% to 6.4%

Interest rate on Public Provident Fund (PPF) has been reduced by 0.7 per cent to 6.4 per cent while National Savings Certificate (NSC) will now earn 0.9 per cent less at 5.9 per cent.

The new interest rate on PPF will be the lowest since 1974. According to reports, the PPF interest rate was 7 per cent between August 1974 and March 1975. Prior to that, the rate was 5.8 per cent.

Soon after this, #LutGaiSaving was trending on Twitter: Here are some of the tweets

Senior citizens and Middle class citizen after interest rate cut in gov schemes#LutGaiSaving pic.twitter.com/QxqWpLWfSh — Banker Sadhu (@Banker_Sadhu) March 31, 2021

Govt to interest rates in various deposit schemes : #LutGaiSaving pic.twitter.com/tb9Na99wxW — Upadhyay Ji (@murari2429) March 31, 2021

Public : sir deposits pe interest rate khan Gaya?

Govt : #LutGaiSaving pic.twitter.com/COcPqJ7iGS — Upadhyay Ji (@murari2429) March 31, 2021