Lunar Eclipse on Nov 19: Sutak timings, mantras to chant; Dos and Don'ts to follow during Chandra Grahan

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 16: Skygazers will witness the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years on November 19. The last lunar eclipse of 2021 will be visible in the region covering western Africa, western Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.

Lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 12. 48 pm IST. The partial phase will end at 16.17 pm. In India, the eclipse will be visible for a brief span of time from extreme north eastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Sutak Timings

Sutak starts 9 hours before the lunar eclipse and this period is considered inauspicious. During this period, people follow the Sutak and refrain from doing religious activities and no new work is performed.

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Mantras to chant

Chandra Beej Mantra

OM Shraam Shreem Shraum Sah Chandraya Namah

Dhanvantari Mantra

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya Dhanvantraye Amrita Kalasha Hastaya, Sarva Maya Vinashanaya Trailoka Nathaya, Shri Mahavishnave Namah

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra​

Om Trayambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam Uruvarukamiva Bandhanaan Mrityormukshiya Maamritaat

Dos and Don'ts to follow during Chandra Grahan

In India, lunar eclipse is considered as inauspicious and refrain from eating or cooking.

Pregnant women are advised to be extra cautious.

Lunar eclipses are not effective as Solar eclipses and safe to watch directly through eyes.

According to Indian mythology, one should chant holy mantras like the Mahamrityunjay mantra. This decreases the harmful impact of negative energy caused by the eclipse.

People put Tulsi leaves to the food items to avoid the negative energy.One should avoid eating and drinking during the eclipse phase too.

People also advise to not step out during the grahan it may radiate harmful rays.

It is believed that during pregnancy when a pregnant woman watches a lunar eclipse, the baby will have a cleft lip.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 20:43 [IST]