Is this the longest lunar eclipse of the century? What else can I see today?

Lunar Eclipse 2022: What is a Blood Moon that will turn the moon red on May 16

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 06: The first Blood Moon of 2022 will hit on May 16. The solar eclipse hit back in April. The eclipse will kick off at 07:02 in the morning and will end at 12:20 in the afternoon on May 16, depending on where you are in the world.

The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout the Americas, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and other places. You'll also be able to see it from the eastern Pacific, South Pacific, and even in Antarctica. However, the lunar eclipse of 2022 or Chandra Grahan of 2022 will not be seen in India.

The total eclipse effect is expected to peak around 08:59 a.m. on May 16. At that time, the first Blood Moon of 2022 will become more clearly visible.

So, What is a Blood Moon?

This blood moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse. During a total lunar eclipse, Earth lines up between the Moon and the Sun. This hides the Moon from the sunlight.

When this happens, the only light that reaches the Moon's surface is from the edges of the Earth's atmosphere. The air molecules from Earth's atmosphere scatter out most of the blue light. The remaining light reflects onto the Moon's surface with a red glow, making the Moon appear red in the night sky.

The name "blood moon" is also sometimes used for a Moon that appears reddish because of dust, smoke or haze in the sky. And it can be one of the full moons of autumn when the leaves are turning red.

What time is the lunar eclipse in May 2022?

Date: May 16

Time: 7:02 am to 12:20 pm

'Blood Moon' timing and visibility

According to NASA, the moon will enter the outer part of the Earth's shadow at 7:02 am on May 16th. The entire Moon will be in the Earth's umbra at 08:59 a.m. The eclipse will end at 12:20 pm on May 16th.

The first Blood Moon of 2022 is going to be beautiful. It's something that sky watchers won't want to miss when it happens later this month.