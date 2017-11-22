Ludhiana factory building collapse: Owner Inderjit Singh Gola arrested

A day after a Ludhiana factory caught fire and collapsed, owner of the factory Inderjit Singh Gola has been arrested on Wednesday. The death toll rose to 13, with at least 20 people still feared trapped beneath the debris.

Two people were rescued and are undergoing treatment. A major fire broke out at the Amarson Polymers building at Mushtaq Ganj near Suffiana Chowk at around 8 am on Monday morning, four hours before the five-storey building collapsed.

Several firemen, who had entered the building to douse the flames, are feared trapped.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday expressed shock at the incident. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Shocked and saddened at the Ludhiana factory collapse. Have asked district administration to extend all help to NDRF in rescue operations."

He further announced the formation of a commission to investigate the matter and a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the victims.

OneIndia News