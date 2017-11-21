Ludhiana building collapse: Death toll rises to 10

The death toll in the building collapse of a plastic factory in Ludhiana has risen to 10 Tuesday. The five-storeyed building, located in the Industrial area near Cheema Chowk, had collapsed on Monday afternoon following a powerful blast triggered by a major fire in the building earlier.

District Commissioner of Ludhiana, Pradeep Aggarwal, told ANI, "10 bodies have been recovered so far. Rescue work still underway near Sufia Chowk in Ludhiana where the building collapsed after fire broke out."

Still, 22 people are feared trapped in the debris of plastic factory.

Five fire tenders doused the flames. Also, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is at the site. The reason for the fire is yet to be known. No injuries have been reported yet.

